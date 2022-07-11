When will ICSE Result 2022 be declared? Sources with board reveal date for release of ICSE 10th Result 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICSE Result 2022 will be released soon

ICSE Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare the ICSE 10th Result 2022 soon. Students who had appeared for ICSE Class 10 board exams should note that the ICSE Class 10 Result will be released on the official website of the board. Once the ICSE Board Result 2022 is declared, students will be able to check and download their results from the official website.

ICSE Result 2022 Date

Lakhs of students are presently waiting for the release of ICSE Board Result 2022. However, students must note that the ICSE Board has yet not confirmed the date on which the ICSE 10th Result 2022 will be declared. Sources close to the ICSE Board have revealed that the ICSE Result 2022 will be released next week.

While checking for their ICSE Class 10 Result, students must carefully cross-check all details mentioned. It is important to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the ICSE 10th Result 2022.

It should also be noted that the ICSE Result 2022 will include practical marks for semester 1 and semester 2. The ICSE Board is yet to share the weightage.

Websites to check ICSE Result 2022

Students can browse the below-mentioned websites to check their ICSE 10th Result 2022

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

results.nic.in

How to check ICSE Result 2022

For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download the ICSE Result 2022 have been shared below

1. Visit the official website cisce.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Result'

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Select your standard (Class 10 OR Class 12)

5. Your ICSE Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

