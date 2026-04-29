ICSE, ISC results 2026 to be announced tomorrow: Check CISCE 10th and 12th result links

New Delhi:

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), Class 10 and ISC, Class 12 exam result 2026 will be announced on Thursday, April 30. The students who had appeared for ICSE, 10th exam 2026 can check the result on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

How to download ICSE, 10th scorecard PDF at results.cisce.org

ICSE result is now available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Click on ICSE scorecard PDF link

Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials

ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check ICSE result 2026 via SMS

To get ICSE result 2026, type ICSE results followed by a space and seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

How to download ICSE scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for ICSE, 10th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download ICSE, 10th scorecard at UMANG app

Open the UMANG App

Register with required credentials

Click on ICSE scorecard PDF link

Login with credentials - roll number, school number, admit card ID

ICSE marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICSE pass marks

The minimum passing marks to clear ICSE exam is 33 per cent, while 35 per cent subject-wise.

For details on ICSE exam 2026, please visit the official website - cisce.org.