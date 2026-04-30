ICSE, ISC Merit List 2026 PDF at results.cisce.org: Meet the toppers

The ICSE, ISC merit list is available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The students can check and download CISCE 10th and 12th toppers list PDF on the official portals - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Here are the steps to follow to download ICSE, ISC toppers list PDF -
- Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org
- Click on ICSE, ISC merit list PDF link
- ICSE, ISC toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save ICSE, ISC toppers list PDF and take a print out.
How to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF at results.cisce.org
- Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org
- Click on ICSE scorecard PDF link
- Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials
- ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to check ICSE, ISC results 2026 via SMS
To get ICSE, ISC results 2026, type ICSE/ ISC results followed by a space and seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.
ICSE, ISC scorecard pdf via Digilocker: How to download
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
- On the homepage, look for the option for UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.
ICSE, ISC scorecard at UMANG app: Steps to download
- Open the UMANG App
- Register with required credentials
- Click on ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF link
- Login with credentials - roll number, school number, admit card ID
- ICSE, ISC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF and take a print out.
For details on ICSE, ISC exam 2026, please visit the official website - cisce.org.