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ICSE, ISC Merit List 2026 PDF at results.cisce.org: Meet the toppers

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

ICSE, ISC Merit List 2026 PDF: ICSE, ISC merit list is available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Know how to download CISCE 10th and 12th toppers list PDF.

Meet ICSE, ISC toppers.
Meet ICSE, ISC toppers. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The ICSE, ISC merit list is available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The students can check and download CISCE 10th and 12th toppers list PDF on the official portals - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Here are the steps to follow to download ICSE, ISC toppers list PDF - 

  • Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org 
  • Click on ICSE, ISC merit list PDF link 
  • ICSE, ISC toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save ICSE, ISC toppers list PDF and take a print out. 

How to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF at results.cisce.org  

  • Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org 
  • Click on ICSE scorecard PDF link  
  • Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials 
  • ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2026 via SMS 

To get ICSE, ISC results 2026, type ICSE/ ISC results followed by a space and seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883. 

ICSE, ISC scorecard pdf via Digilocker: How to download 

  • Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
  • Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
  • On the homepage, look for the option for UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link
  • Click on this option
  • Enter the required details and submit
  • Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

ICSE, ISC scorecard at UMANG app: Steps to download 

  • Open the UMANG App 
  • Register with required credentials 
  • Click on ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF link 
  • Login with credentials - roll number, school number, admit card ID 
  • ICSE, ISC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

For details on ICSE, ISC exam 2026, please visit the official website - cisce.org.     

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