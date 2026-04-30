ICSE, ISC Merit List 2026 PDF at results.cisce.org: Meet the toppers

New Delhi:

The ICSE, ISC merit list is available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The students can check and download CISCE 10th and 12th toppers list PDF on the official portals - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Here are the steps to follow to download ICSE, ISC toppers list PDF -

Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Click on ICSE, ISC merit list PDF link

ICSE, ISC toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE, ISC toppers list PDF and take a print out.

How to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF at results.cisce.org

Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Click on ICSE scorecard PDF link

Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials

ICSE scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2026 via SMS

To get ICSE, ISC results 2026, type ICSE/ ISC results followed by a space and seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

ICSE, ISC scorecard pdf via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

ICSE, ISC scorecard at UMANG app: Steps to download

Open the UMANG App

Register with required credentials

Click on ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF link

Login with credentials - roll number, school number, admit card ID

ICSE, ISC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on ICSE, ISC exam 2026, please visit the official website - cisce.org.