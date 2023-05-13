ICSE 10th Result 2023 likely TODAY; Know where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSE 10th Result 2023 likely today

ICSE 10th Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will soon announce the ICSE 10th results 2023. As per the reports, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th result 2023 is likely to be announced at 3 PM today, May 13. CISCE Board Results 2023 Live Updates

Once the CISCE Class 10 result is out, students can check the ICSE 10th result through the council's official website at cisce.org. Candidates can access and download their CISCE 10th results by providing their Unique Identity Number (UID) and Index Number in the required spaces.

CISCE Result 2023: Official Website

Students will be able to check their ICSE 10th and ISC 12th Result 2023 on the following official website.

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

cisceresult.in

How to Check ICSE 10th Result 2023?

Students can follow the steps provided below to access their Class 10th ICSE result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website at cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘ICSE 10th Results 2023’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter your Index number, UID and Captcha code.

Step 4: Submit and the ICSE Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CISCE Class 10 result PDF and take a print for future reference.