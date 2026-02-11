ICMAI CMA inter merit list 2025: Pari Agarwal secures rank 1; meet the 'top 10' ICMAI CMA inter merit list 2025: Pari Agarwal has topped the CMA inter exam 2025 followed by Bhavya Sharma (rank 2) and Jayash Wadhwani (rank 3). The candidates can check and download the CMA inter merit list on the official website- eicmai.in.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA inter merit list 2025. Pari Agarwal has topped the CMA inter exam 2025 followed by Bhavya Sharma (rank 2) and Jayash Wadhwani (rank 3). The candidates can check and download the CMA inter merit list on the official website- eicmai.in.

ICMAI CMA inter merit list 2025: Meet the 'top 10'

Rank 1- Pari Agarwal

Rank 2- Bhavya Sharma

Rank 3- Jayash Wadhwani

Rank 4- Ashika A

Rank 5- Deep Viplubhai Gajera, Ayushman Devarchetti

Rank 6- Lokesh Chhagan Patil

Rank 7- Namra

Rank 8- Jainam Shah, Khan Hubi Abdul Mabood

Rank 9- Vansh Nagpal

Rank 10- Rahul Madhwani.

How to download CMA inter merit list 2025 at eicmai.in

The candidates can check and download CMA inter merit list 2025 on the official website- eicmai.in. To download CMA inter merit list, candidates need to visit the official website- eicmai.in and click on CMA inter merit list 2025 PDF link. ICMAI CMA inter merit list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CMA inter merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- eicmai.in

Click on CMA inter merit list 2025 PDF link

CMA inter merit list PDF will be available for download

Save CMA inter merit list 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CMA inter scorecard 2025

The candidates can follow these steps to download ICMAI CMA Inter December scorecard PDF. To download CMA Inter December scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icmai.in and click on CMA Inter December scorecard PDF link. Use Identification number as the required login credential. ICMAI CMA Inter December scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICMAI CMA Inter December scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- eicmai.in

Click on CMA inter December scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter Identification number as the required login credential

ICMAI CMA inter December scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICMAI CMA inter December scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on ICMAI CMA inter merit list 2025, please visit the official website- eicmai.in.