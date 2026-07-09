ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2026 OUT at icmai.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA Foundation June exam result 2026. The candidates who had appeared for the CMA Foundation June exam can check the result on the official website- icmai.in. The CMA Foundation June scorecard PDF login credential is Identification number. The CMA Foundation exam was held on June 14.

How to download CMA Foundation June scorecard PDF at icmai.in

The candidates can check and download ICMAI CMA Foundation June scorecard on the official website - icmai.in. To download CMA Foundation June scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icmai.in and click on CMA Foundation June scorecard PDF link. Use Identification number as the required login credential. ICMAI CMA Foundation June scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICMAI CMA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - icmai.in

Click on CMA Foundation June scorecard PDF

Enter identification number as the required login credential

ICMAI CMA Foundation June scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CMA Foundation June scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICMAI CMA Foundation June scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, qualifying status, other details.

How to download ICMAI CMA Foundation merit list PDF

Along with CMA Foundation result, CMA Foundation merit is available for download on the official website - icmai.in. Vignesh S has topped the CMA Foundation June exam followed by Tippuluri Jagan Mohan Reddy (rank 2) and Gaurangi Shukla (rank 3).

To download CMA Foundation merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - icmai.in and click on CMA Foundation toppers list PDF link. ICMAI CMA Foundation toppers list PDF is available for download on the screen, save CMA Foundation toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - icmai.in

Click on CMA Foundation topper list PDF link

ICMAI CMA Foundation merit list is available for download on the screen

Save CMA Foundation topper list PDF and take a print out.

For details on CMA Foundation result 2026, please visit the official website - icmai.in.

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