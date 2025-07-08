ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 result declared, Riya Poddar achieves first rank - check direct link ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 result has been declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) . Candidates can download the ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 result by visiting the official website - icmai.in.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results of the ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website - icmai.in. According to the results, Riya Poddar from Howrah has secured first place in the examination, followed by Akshat Agrawal from Surat in second position. In contrast, Mohit Das from Visakhapatnam and Bhavya Agarwal from Beawar have jointly secured third place. The institute has also released the CMA June 2025 term merit list for the foundation exam under the 2022 syllabus.

How to download ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 results?

Visit the official website of ICMAI - icmai.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 result', flashing under 'updates'.

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on the 'result' link.

A new page will appear on screen.

Now, enter your identification number.

ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 result will appear on screen.

Download and save ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 result for future reference.

ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 result download link

List of qualified candidates

Details mentioned on ICMAI CMA Foundation Scorecard 2025

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Identification number

Paper wise marks

Status of exam

Total marks

What after the results?

After receiving your CMA Foundation result, the next step is to register for the CMA Intermediate course if you passed. If you didn't pass, you'll need to prepare for and retake the Foundation exam. Regardless of the outcome, it's important to analyse your performance and plan your next steps accordingly. For more details, candidates have been advised to visit the official website of ICMAI. Candidates can directly check their results by clicking on the provided links.