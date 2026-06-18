ICAI CA scorecard link at caresults.icai.org; steps to download via login credentials

New Delhi:

The ICAI CA scorecard link is caresults.icai.org/caresult and the login credentials to download CA scorecard are - User ID, Password. Along with ICAI CA result 2026, the merit list is available for download on the official portal - caresults.icai.org/caresult.

How to download ICAI CA final exam scorecard at caresults.icai.org

The candidates can check and download ICAI CA final exam scorecard PDF on the official website - caresults.icai.org. To download CA Final scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - caresults.icai.org and click on CA final exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - user id and password. ICAI CA final exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save ICAI CA final exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - caresults.icai.org

Click on CA Final exam scorecard PDF link

Enter user id and password as the required login credentials

ICAI CA scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CA scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download ICAI CA final exam merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download CA final exam merit list PDF. To download CA final exam topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal and click on CA final exam topper list PDF link. ICAI CA final exam topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CA final exam merit list PDF and take a print out.

Click on ICAI CA final exam merit list PDF at caresults.icai.org

CA final exam merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CA final exam topper list PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA Inter Result Date 2026

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 will be announced on June 24. ICAI CA Inter result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download inter scorecard PDF on the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To check and download ICAI CA Inter exam 2026 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA Inter scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA Inter scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on ICAI CA Inter, Final exam 2026, please visit the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.