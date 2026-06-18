ICAI CA merit list 2026 now available at caresults.icai.org; steps to download topper list PDF

New Delhi:

ICAI CA 2026 final exam merit list along with the result has been announced. The candidates can now check and download merit lists as well as their scoreboard in the form of PDF on caresults.icai.org. ICAI CA 2026 final exam was conducted between May 2 and May 12, 2026.

How to download ICAI CA 2026 final merit list PDF

The candidates can follow the below instructions as a guide to download the CA 2026 final merit list PDF. In order to download the CA final exam topper list PDF, you need to visit the official portal and click on the CA final exam topper list PDF link. ICAI CA final exam topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CA final exam merit list PDF and take a print out.

Click on ICAI CA final exam merit list PDF at caresults.icai.org

CA final exam merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CA final exam topper list PDF and take a print out.

How to download ICAI CA 2026 final scorecard PDF

The candidates can check and download ICAI CA final exam scorecard PDF on the official website - caresults.icai.org. In order to download the result of the CA final exam, look on the official website caresults.icai.org for the scoreboard PDF link. Then enter your user ID and password as per the required login credentials. The scoreboard PDF will be on your screen, available for download. Now save the copy and take a print out.

Visit the official website - caresults.icai.org

Click on CA Final exam scorecard PDF link

Enter user id and password as the required login credentials

ICAI CA scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CA scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICAI CA Inter Result Date 2026

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026 will be announced on June 24. ICAI CA Inter result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download inter scorecard PDF on the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To check and download ICAI CA Inter exam 2026 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA Inter scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA Inter scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on ICAI CA Inter, Final exam 2026, please visit the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

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