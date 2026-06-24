ICAI CA Inter scorecard link at caresults.icai.org; check download scorecard link

New Delhi:

The ICAI CA Inter scorecard is available for download on the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. ICAI CA Inter scorecard PDF login credentials are - roll number and registration number. The candidates can check and download inter scorecard PDF on the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To check and download ICAI CA Inter exam 2026 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA Inter scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA Inter scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download ICAI CA Inter scorecard PDF at caresults.icai.org

Visit the official website - caresults.icai.org

Click on CA Inter scorecard PDF link

Enter user id and password as the required login credentials

ICAI CA Inter scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CA Inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download ICAI CA Inter merit list PDF

The candidates can follow the below instructions as a guide to download the CA 2026 Inter merit list PDF. In order to download the CA Inter topper list PDF, you need to visit the official portal and click on the CA Inter exam topper list PDF link. ICAI CA Inter exam topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CA Inter exam merit list PDF and take a print out.

Click on ICAI CA Inter exam merit list PDF at caresults.icai.org

CA Inter exam merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CA Inter exam topper list PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA final result 2026

ICAI CA final result 2026 was earlier announced on June 18. Noor Singla has topped the CA Final exam 2026 with 499 marks, followed by Ritij Saraf (475 marks), Sohan Anil Manjrekar (473 marks).

ICAI CA Final Toppers List 2026

Rank 1 - Noor Singla

Rank 2 - Ritij Saraf

Rank 3 - Sohan Anil Manjrekar.

ICAI CA final exam scorecard PDF is available for download on the official website - caresults.icai.org.

For details on ICAI CA Inter result 2026, please visit the official website - caresults.icai.org.