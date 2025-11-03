ICAI CA Inter result 2025 out at icai.nic.in/caresult; know how to download scorecard PDF ICAI CA Inter result 2025: ICAI CA Inter scorecard 2025 PDF is available for download on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. Know how to download CA Inter scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result for the CA Intermediate exams 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the ICAI CA inter exams can check the result on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. ICAI CA Inter exam was held on various dates between September 3 and 22.

To check and download ICAI CA Inter exam 2025 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA Inter scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA Inter scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA Inter scorecard 2025: Steps to download at icai.nic.in/caresult

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on ICAI CA inter scorecard PDF link

Enter roll number and registration number as the login credentials

ICAI CA Inter scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CA Inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA Inter scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

How to download ICAI CA Inter merit list PDF

The candidates can check and download CA inter merit list 2025 PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To download CA inter toppers list PDF link, candidates need to visit the official portals- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on merit list PDF link. CA Inter merit list PDF will be available for download, save CA Inter toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on CA toppers list PDF link

CA Inter merit list PDF will be available for download

Save CA Inter merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on ICAI CA Inter result 2025, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.