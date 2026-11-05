ICAI CA Foundation September result 2026 at caresults.icai.org tomorrow; know how to download scorecard PDF

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce CA Foundation September session exam result 2026 on Friday, November 6. The CA Foundation September result link is caresults.icai.org, the login credentials are - roll number, registration number. The CA Foundation September exam was held on September 2, 5, 7, and 9, 2026.

How to download CA Foundation scorecard at caresults.icai.org

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CA Foundation September scorecard PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To check and download ICAI CA Foundation exam 2025 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA Foundation scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA Foundation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF link

Enter roll number and registration number as the login credentials

ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA Foundation scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

How to download ICAI CA Foundation merit list PDF

The candidates can check and download CA Foundation merit list 2025 PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To download CA Foundation toppers list PDF link, candidates need to visit the official portals- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on merit list PDF link. CA Foundation merit list PDF will be available for download, save CA Foundation toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on CA toppers list PDF link

CA Foundation merit list PDF will be available for download

Save CA Foundation merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on ICAI CA Foundation result 2026, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

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ICAI CA Inter result 2026 OUT at caresults.icai.org; know how to download scorecard and merit list PDF