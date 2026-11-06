ICAI CA Foundation merit list 2026 OUT; Kansika, Mahek Gupta jointly bag top spot

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Foundation merit list 2026 has been released. Kaniska and Mahek Gupta jointly secured rank one securing 90.25 per cent, the second rank jointly obtained by two candidates - Sparsh Khandelwal and J Jayanth with 89.75 per cent, Vaibhavi Singhal bagged the third spot with 89.50 per cent.

A total of 18.93 per cent candidates cleared CA Foundation September exam successfully this year, the pass percentage of male students was 20.47 per cent, female students was 17.32 per cent. The CA Foundation September result link is caresults.icai.org, the candidates can check and download CA Foundation scorecard using login credentials - Roll Number, Registration Number.

Meet the CA Foundation Toppers 2026

Rank 1

Kansika - 90.25%

Mahek Gupta - 90.25%

Rank 2

Sparsh Khandelwal - 89.75%

J Jayanth - 89.75%

Rank 3

Vaibhavi Singhal - 89.50%.

How to download ICAI CA Foundation merit list PDF

The candidates can check and download CA Foundation merit list 2025 PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To download CA Foundation toppers list PDF link, candidates need to visit the official portals- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on merit list PDF link. CA Foundation merit list PDF will be available for download, save CA Foundation toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on CA toppers list PDF link

CA Foundation merit list PDF will be available for download

Save CA Foundation merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CA Foundation scorecard at caresults.icai.org

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CA Foundation September scorecard PDF on the official websites- caresults.icai.org. To check and download ICAI CA Foundation exam 2025 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- caresults.icai.org and click on CA Foundation scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA Foundation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- caresults.icai.org

Click on ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF link

Enter roll number and registration number as the login credentials

ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on ICAI CA Foundation result 2026, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

Also Read:

ICAI CA Inter result 2026 OUT at caresults.icai.org; know how to download scorecard and merit list PDF