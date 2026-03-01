ICAI CA final result 2026 at icai.nic.in today; steps to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA final exam result 2026 will be announced today, March 1. ICAI CA final exam result 2026 once released, will be available on the official website - icai.nic.in/caresult/final. The ICAI CA final scorecard PDF login credentials are - roll number and registration number. ICAI CA exam was held on January 5, 7, 9 and 11, 13, 26, 2026.

The candidates can check the ICAI CA final result 2026 on the official website - icai.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. To download ICAI CA final scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - icai.nic.in/caresult/final and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number and registration number. ICAI CA final scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICAI CA final scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - icai.nic.in/caresult/final

Click on ICAI CA final scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials

ICAI CA final scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save ICAI CA final scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICAI CA final scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

ICAI CA final merit list 2026

ICAI CA final merit list 2026 PDF download link is icai.nic.in, once released. The candidates can follow these steps to download CA final merit list PDF. To download CA Final merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - icai.nic.in and click on CA Final merit list PDF link. CA final toppers list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA final toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - icai.nic.in/caresult/final

Click on CA Final toppers list PDF link

ICAI CA final toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICAI CA final merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on ICAI CA final exam 2026, please visit the official website - icai.nic.in.