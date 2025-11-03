ICAI CA Final result 2025 out at icai.nic.in/caresult; direct link, login credentials

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Final exam result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the CA Final exam 2025 can check the result on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and download the scorecard PDF. The ICAI CA Final scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.
To check and download ICAI CA final exam 2025 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA final scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA September Final scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Final scorecard PDF and take a print out.
ICAI CA Final Scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult
ICAI CA Final scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.
ICAI CA Final merit list 2025 PDF: How to download at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult
The candidates can check and download CA Final merit list PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To download CA Final merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on toppers list PDF link. CA Final toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CA Final merit list PDF and take a print out.
For details on ICAI CA September result, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.