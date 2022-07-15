Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICAI CA Final Result 2022 declared: Here's how to check on icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday announced the exam results of CA Final Result 2022. The exams had taken place in May. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icai.nic.in.

Here's how to check:

Visit the official website - icai.nic.in. Click on the 'ICAI CA Final May Results 2022' option available on the homepage. Enter the log-in details correctly and click on submit. The ICAI CA Final Result 2022 will display on your screen. Download the results and save them for future use.

The ICAI CA Final May Exams 2022 were officially held from May 14 to 29 this year, according to the dates mentioned on the timetable. The examinations were conducted in various centres across the country.

