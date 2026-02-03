HSBTE rechecking result 2025 out at hsbte.org.in; how to download scorecard PDF HSBTE rechecking result 2025: HSBTE rechecking result 2025 link is hsbte.org.in. The candidates can check and download HSBTE rechecking scorecard on the official website- hsbte.org.in.

New Delhi:

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has announced the May-June 2025 rechecking exam result. The candidates who had enrolled in the diploma-level programmes can check the rechecking exam result 2025 on the official website- hsbte.org.in. The login credentials to download HSBTE diploma rechecking exam scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth.

The candidates can check and download HSBTE rechecking scorecard 2025 PDF on the official website- hsbte.org.in. To download HSBTE rechecking exam scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- hsbte.org.in and click on HSBTE rechecking exam scorecard pdf link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. HSBTE rechecking exam scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save HSBTE rechecking scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- hsbte.org.in

Click on HSBTE rechecking exam scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

HSBTE rechecking exam scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save HSBTE rechecking exam scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

HSBTE rechecking scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

For details on HSBTE rechecking exam result 2025, please visit the official website- hsbte.org.in.