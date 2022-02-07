HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021: HP Board to release 10th, 12th results online on hpbose.org

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: HP Board to release 10th, 12th results online on hpbose.org

HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare the HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021 for Class 10 and 12 students today on its official website. HP Board 10th, 12th Exams were conducted like CISCE and CBSE exams, i.e, in a semester format.

Students who appeared in HP Board 10th, 12th Exams will be able to check their Board Exam results for Semester 1 on the official website - hpbose.org.

Himachal Pradesh Board conducted class 10 exams for Term 1 from November 20 to December 3, 2021 and Class 12 Sem 1 exams from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

HPBOSE Dharamshala office has not notified any specific time for the declaration of results, however, it can be expected by 2 pm today.

The board will publish HP Board Term 1 Results online on its official website – hpbose.org.

Once declared, students will also be able to check HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 online.

How to check HPBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2021 online

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – hpbose.org

Step 2: On Homepage, locate and click on link for HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 for Semester 1 ExamsStep 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fieldsStep 4: Enter your Exam Roll Number and other details asked on the portalStep 5: Verify all the details and submit them on the websiteStep 6: Your HPBOSE 10th / 12th Result 2021-22 will be displayed on the screenStep 7: Download the Result scorecard and take printout for future reference

ALSO READ | ​CISCE Semester 1 Result declared: Here's how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th results

Latest Education News