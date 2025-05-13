Haryana Board BSEH Class 12th results declared, official website down, check pass percentage, topper, more Haryana Board BSEH Class 12th results 2025 have been declared by the Board of School Education (BSEH), Haryana. Students can download their results by visiting the official website of BSEH - bsesh.org.in. Check pass percentage, how to download, and other relevant information.

New Delhi:

The Board of School Education (BSEH), Haryana HBSE has announced the results of the class 12th. Students who took the Intermediate Examination 2025 can download their results and subject-wise marks by visiting the official website of BSEH, https://bseh.org.in/. However, the official website is down due to a heavy server load. Once the results link is activated, students can download Haryana Board Class 12th results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The Haryana Board Class 12th results are available at https://bseh.org.in/.

BSEH Class 12th results: Girls performed better than boys by 7.55 per cent

The Class 12 board examination results for 2025, announced by the Haryana Board, revealed an overall pass percentage of 85.66% for regular students. In contrast, private candidates recorded a lower pass rate of 63.21%. Female students outperformed their male counterparts, achieving a pass percentage of 89.41%, which is 7.55 percentage points higher than the boys’ pass rate of 81.86%. In the Senior Secondary Open School (Fresh) examination, the pass percentage stood at 36.55%.

Commerce stream secures the highest

Among the academic streams, Commerce students secured the highest pass rate at 92.20%, followed by Arts at 85.31% and Science at 83.05%. A total of 1,93,828 regular students appeared for the Class 12 exams, with 1,65,913 passing the examination.

Arpandeep Singh​ tops

Among the top performers, Arpandeep Singh from Government Senior Secondary School, Seon Majra in Kaithal, scored an impressive 497 out of 500 marks, achieving a remarkable 99.4%. His exceptional performance highlights his dedication and the academic support provided by his school.

Haryana Board Class 12th results: How to download

The official website is down due to heavy traffic, causing accessibility issues for many users attempting to check their Class 12 results. Candidates can download their marksheets by following the simple steps given below, once the link is activated.