Gujarat Board GSEB 10th results 2025 announced, 83.08 per cent pass, how to download Gujarat Board GSEB 10th results 2025 have been announced. Students can download their marksheets by visiting the official website, gseb.org. Check pass percentage, district wise percentage, and other details.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the results for the GSEB SSC Class 10 result 2025. Students who appeared for the GSEB 10th exam 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website, gseb.org. This year, the GSEB SSC Class 10 exams were conducted by the board from February 27 to March 10, 2025, with 7,46,892 students participating, of which 6,20,523 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 83.08 per cent. Girls performed better than boys, achieving a pass percentage of 87.24 per cent in the 10th class board exam, while the boys' pass percentage is 79.56 per cent.

Among the repeat 15,622 examinees, 14,540 students appeared; of them, 3,926 passed with a pass percentage of 26.97%. The Gujarat State Open School (GSOS) saw 18,553 examinees, recording a pass percentage of 27.18 per cent. Among differently abled examinees, 138 candidates appeared under the differently abled category, while 4,165 appeared under the general criteria. A total of 1,580 candidates benefited from a 20% passing standard relaxation, out of which 535 successfully qualified.

GSEB SSC Result 2025: How to download Gujarat Board Class 10 Marksheets?

Visit the official website, www.gseb.org.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'GSEB 10th result 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your seat number, captcha and click on 'Go'

GSEB 10th result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download GSEB 10th result 2025 and save it for future reference.

GSEB SSC Result 2025: How to download via SMS?

Open your message box on your mobile phone. Now, type message in this format, ''SSCSeatNumber''. Forward it to '56263'. Gujarat Board Class 10 result status will be sent to your mobile phone.

GSEB SSC Result 2025 download link

When will i be able to collect original marksheets?

The students will be able to collect the Gujarat Board Class 10th marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the result declaration. The original marksheets will be provided by the board after a few days. The date of collecting marksheets will be communicated by schools in due course. Students are advised to keep in touch with their school authorities for more details.