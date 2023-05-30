GSHSEB Gujarat Board 12th General Result 2023 tomorrow, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB 12th General Result 2023 tomorrow

GSHSEB 12th General Result 2023 Date and time: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the date and time for the 12th Commerce and Arts result 2023. According to the notice, the results will be declared tomorrow, May 31, 2023 at 8 AM on the official website. Students who are eagerly waiting for the GSHSEB 12th General Result 2023 can download the results from the official website - gseb.org, once declared.

This year, the board has started WhatsApp service. Through this service, students will be able to get their result status by sending their seat number details on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

The students will get the mark sheets from their respective schools in the coming days. This year, more than, 4 lakh students appeared in the general stream exam held in March.

GSHSEB 12th General Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - gseb.org Click on the notification link that reads, 'GSHSEB 12th General Result 2023' Enter your credentials and click on the submit button GSHSEB 12th General Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download GSHSEB 12th General Result 2023 and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | West Bengal 12th Board Time Table 2024 out at wbchse.wb.gov.in, check WB Uccha Madhyamik Timetable

ALSO READ | UGC NET 2023 application closing tomorrow, check exam dates, how to apply