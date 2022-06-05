GSEB SSC Result 2022 to be declared tomorrow. Here's CONFIRMED time of result

Follow us on Image Source : PTI GSEB SSC Result 2022 to be declared tomorrow

Highlights The Gujarat Board has officially confirmed that the GSEB SSC Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow

The GSEB SSC Result 2022 will be released as a scorecard, on the official website of Gujarat Board

The Gujarat Board Class 10 Exam was conducted from March 28 till April 9, 2022

GSEB SSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Board is set to declare the GSEB SSC Result 2022 on June 6 (Monday). The date of the release of GSEB SSC Result 2022 was confirmed by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB), which stated the Gujarat Class 10 Results 2022 for Madhyamik students will be declared on Monday morning.

Students must be aware that the GSEB SSC Result 2022 will be released on the official website of the Gujarat Board. The steps on how to check the Gujarat Board Class 10 Result have been shared below.

A direct link to download GSEB SSC Result 2022 will also be shared once the Gujarat Board Result is out.

GSEB SSC Result 2022: Time of result

According to an official notification by the Gujarat Board, the GSEB SSC Result 2022 will be declared at 8 am tomorrow. A total of 9.72 lakh students had registered and appeared for the GSEB SSC Exam 2022 this year, which was conducted in March. The Gujarat Board Class 10 Exam was conducted from March 28 till April 9, 2022.

GSEB SSC Result 2022: How to check

Students should note that the GSEB SSC Result 2022 will be presented in the form of a digital scorecard.

1. Visit the official website gseb.org

2. Enter your seat number as specified on the hall ticket

3. Your subject-wise marks and grades will be displayed on the screen

4. Students can download their GSEB SSC Result 2022 scorecard for future references

