GSEB SSC, HSC supplementary results 2026 OUT at gseb.org; how to download scorecard PDF

Gandhinagar:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the supplementary results of SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams. The candidates can check and download GSEB SSC, HSC supplementary scorecard PDF on the official website - gseb.org. The GSEB SSC, HSC supplementary scorecard PDF login credentials are - seat number. GSEB HSC supplementary exams were held from June 11 to 20, while SSC supplementary exams from June 11 to 19, 2026.

How to download GSEB SSC supplementary scorecard PDF at gseb.org

The candidates can follow these steps to download GSEB SSC supplementary scorecard PDF on the official portal - gseb.org. To download GSEB SSC supplementary scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - gseb.org and click on SSC supplementary scorecard PDF link. Enter your seat number. GSEB SSC supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download, save GSEB SSC supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - gseb.org

Click on GSEB SSC supplementary scorecard PDF link

Now, enter your seat number

GSEB SSC supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save GSEB SSC supplementary scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download GSEB HSC supplementary scorecard PDF at gseb.org

The pass percentage in the GSEB HSC Science supplementary exam was 27.36 per cent, a total of 4,411 candidates successfully cleared the exam. The candidates can check and download GSEB HSC supplementary scorecard PDF on the official website - gseb.org. To download GSEB HSC supplementary scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - gseb.org and click on GSEB HSC supplementary scorecard PDF. Enter login credentials - seat number. GSEB HSC supplementary scorecard PDF will be available for download, save GSEB HSC supplementary scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - gseb.org

Click on GSEB HSC supplementary scorecard PDF

Enter seat number as the required login credentials

GSEB HSC supplementary scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save GSEB HSC supplementary scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

GSEB SSC and HSC supplementary scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, other details.

For details on GSEB SSC, HSC supplementary results 2026, please visit the official website - gseb.org.