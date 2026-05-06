GSEB SSC 10th result 2026 link at gseb.org; how to download scorecard PDF

Gandhinagar:

The Gujarat Board, GSEB SSC, Class 10 result 2026 websites and links are - gseb.org, gsebeservice.com. A total of 83.86 per cent students cleared the GSEB SSC, 10th exam 2026 successfully this year. Girls have outperformed boys, the pass percentage of female students was 88.28 per cent, male students was 80.12 per cent.

How to download GSEB SSC 10th scorecard PDF at gseb.org, gsebeservice.com

The GSEB SSC, 10th result 2026 is available on the official websites - gseb.org, gsebeservice.com. The students can check and download GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - gseb.org, gsebeservice.com. To download GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - gseb.org, gsebeservice.com and click on SSC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credential - Seat number. GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - gseb.org, gsebeservice.com

Click on GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard PDF link

Enter Seat Number as the login credential

GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard will be available for download on the screen

Save GSEB SSC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard via UMANG app: Steps to download

Download UMANG app from Google Play Store Click on GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard PDF link Enter the registration number/ roll number and date of birth as login credentials GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.

GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for GSEB SSC, 10th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard will be available for download

Save GSEB SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on GSEB SSC, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - gseb.org, gsebeservice.com.

Also Read : GSEB Gujarat Board SSC, 10th result 2026 OUT at gseb.org; 83.86% students pass