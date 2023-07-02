GPAT 2023 Result Out at gpat.nta.nic.in; Download scorecard here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GPAT 2023 Result declared

GPAT 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 results on its website. Aspirants can access and download their GPAT scorecard using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth. The official website-- gpat.nta.nic.in is hosting the GPAT 2023 result.

As per the reports, a total of 68,439 candidates registered for the entrance exam, of which 62,275 candidates appeared in the GPAT examination. The exam was held online in computer based test (CBT) format on May 22, 2023. The examination was conducted at 221 centres in 116 cities. A total number of 235 observers, 116 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators and two national coordinators were deployed for the smooth conduct of the exam.

The testing agency has released the GPAT answer key 2023 on June 1. Aspirants were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key by June 3. Considering the objections raised by the candidates the subject experts have released the final answer key. Based on the final answer key the NTA has announced the GPAT result 2023.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023: Students unhappy with NTA answer key, Rs 200 per question fee; UGC Chairman assures resolution

How to check GPAT 2023 result

Candidates can check their GPAT result by following the simple steps provided here.

Go to the official website of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in. Click on the link that says ‘GPAT 2023 scorecard’ on the home page Next, key in your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Submit details and the GPAT 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen. Download the result PDF and take a print for future reference.

Direct link to check GPAT Result 2023