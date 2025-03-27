Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 announced, girls outshine boys in 12th results, direct link here Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 have been announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). Students who were eagerly waiting for the GBSHSE HSSC 2025 exam results can download their results using their credentials on the login page, gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net.

Goa Board HSSC result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the results of the class 12th board exam 2025. Students can download their GBSHSE HSSC 2025 exam results using their credentials on the login page, gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net.

Girls outshine boys, overall 90.64 per cent

According to the GBSHSE class 12 2025 results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 90.64%, marking an increase of 5% from the last year's pass percentage. Gender-wise, girls outshine boys with 92.42% marks. Whereas boys have achieved 88.69% marks. A total of 7,725 students have scored between 60% and 80% in the exams, making it the highest number of students within this range. The pass percentage for students with special needs in the Goa Board HSSC 2025 exams stands at 83.84%.

The board has revealed that the commerce stream has recorded the highest pass percentage, surpassing 93 per cent.

How to download Goa Board 12th Result 2025?

Visit the official website, gbshse.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Goa HSSC Result 2025 link' available on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your credentials, and submit.

Goa HSSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Goa HSSC Result 2025 for future reference.

Direct link to download GBSHSE HSSC Results 2025

How to download Goa Board HSSC result 2025 via SMS?

Open your message box.

Now, compose message and type “GOA12 SEAT NUMBER” and send it to 56263, 58888, or 5676750.

Alternatively, type “GB12 SEAT NUMBER” and send it to 54242.

How to download GBSHSE HSSC 2025 results via digilocker?

Download the DigiLocker App or visit the DigiLocker website on your mobile phone.

Sign in using your mobile number, if not registered yourself.

Click on the 'issued documents' tab.

Check GBSHSE HSSC 2025 Marksheet by entering your Aadhar Number and other details as per required.

Click on “Get Document”

Download the GBSHSE HSSC 2025 digital mark sheet/certificate.

Save to Locker for future reference by clicking on “Save to Locker”.

Details on GBSHSE SSC result 2025 scorecards

Name of student

Seat Number

Father's name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Grades

Qualifying status

The Goa Board (GBSHSE) conducted the exams from February 10 to March 1 at 20 centres across the state. To pass the exam, the candidates should have at least 33 per cent of marks in their exam. A total of 17,686 students appeared for the HSSC examination in arts, commerce, science, and vocational streams, of which, 4,068 students were from Arts, 5,085 from Commerce, 6,086 from Science, and 2,447 from Vocational studies. Gender-wise, 8,462 boys and 9,224 girls students took the tests this year. There were additionally 24 private (exempted) and 138 private (fresh) applicants that took the Goa Class 12 board exams.