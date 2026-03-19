GATE result 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in Live: Final answer key out; result soon

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 result will be announced today, March 19. The candidates who had appeared for the GATE can check result on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in and download merit list PDF.

GATE final answer key has been released, the candidates can download the GATE final answer key on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE final answer key PDF link. GATE final answer key 2026 will be available for download on the screen, save GATE final answer key PDF and take a print out.

GATE scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in on March 27. To download GATE scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to follow these steps -