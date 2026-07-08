FMGE result 2026 witnesses sharp decline in pass percentage; candidates argue on paper's difficulty level

New Delhi:

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June result 2026 witnessed a sharp fall in pass percentage this year, the pass percentage touched 12.4 per cent, a significant decline from 18.61 per cent in the FMGE June session and 23.95 per cent in the December session 2025. The candidates have expressed dissatisfactions over poor pass percentage in FMGE result with many raised questions on paper's higher difficulty level.

Several posts by candidates on X claimed that the paper featured highly conceptual questions that demanded extensive analytical thinking and was comparable to postgraduate entrance examinations such as NEET PG and INI-CET. Aspirants argued that the FMGE is intended to be a qualifying screening test for foreign medical graduates seeking registration in India, and not a competitive examination designed to eliminate candidates.

Questions over exam format and poor infrastructure

Apart from concerns over the paper's difficulty, candidates also objected to the introduction of video-based questions. According to many examinees, they were not informed beforehand about this change in the exam format. They have demanded grace marks for these questions, claiming the unexpected addition affected their performance.

The criticism extends beyond the question paper. Despite paying an examination fee of around Rs 7,000, candidates reported poor infrastructure and uncomfortable testing conditions at several examination centres. Many questioned why such a high examination fee failed to ensure adequate facilities for examinees.

Students demand answer key

A major point of contention remains the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' (NBEMS) policy of not releasing the official answer key. Candidates have intensified demands for greater transparency, arguing that without access to answer keys or provisions for rechecking and re-evaluation, they have no means to verify their performance or challenge potential discrepancies. Several posts circulating on X highlighted the issue, with aspirants pointing to the exceptionally low pass percentage and questioning the fairness of the evaluation process.

Delays in internship allotments

The concerns surrounding FMGE 2026 do not end with the examination itself. Many foreign medical graduates have also raised the issue of prolonged delays in internship allotments even after successfully clearing the screening test, adding to the uncertainty surrounding their medical careers. As calls for reforms grow louder, candidates are urging the authorities to introduce greater transparency, improve examination standards, and streamline the internship allocation process to ensure a fairer pathway for aspiring doctors.

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-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.