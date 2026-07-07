FMGE June result 2026 OUT at natboard.edu.in; 12.4% pass the exam

New Delhi:

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download FMGE scorecard PDF on the official website - natboard.edu.in. A total of 5,086 students qualified the FMGE June exam successfully this year, the pass percentage touched 12.4 per cent. The FMGE June exam was held on June 28.

The FMGE scorecard will be available for download on the official portal - natboard.edu.in for a period of six months. “Requests to provide score cards after expiry of this window shall be summarily rejected as score cards will not be hosted on NBEMS website any further beyond the window of 6 months from the date of issuance,” NBEMS notification said.

How to download FMGE scorecard at natboard.edu.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download FMGE scorecard PDF on the official portal - natboard.edu.in. To download FMGE scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- natboard.edu.in and click on FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save FMGE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Step-by-step ways to download FMGE scorecard

Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in

Click on FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

FMGE scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, paper-wise score, pass/ fail status, other details.

FMGE cut off

FMGE does not have a category-wise cutoff. The FMGE qualifying cutoff is 150 marks. Students need to score above the qualifying cutoff to practice medicine.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination or FMGE is a licensing examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The examination needs to be cleared by all those Indian citizens/OCIs who have complete their primary medical qualification from an institution outside India but wishes to practice in India.

For details on FMGE result 2026, please visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.

Also Read | Eyeing MBBS abroad? Here’s a list of top 10 medical schools worldwide