Dibrugarh University Result 2025 for UG, PG exams out at dibru.ac.in; how to download scorecard PDF

The Dibrugarh University has declared the results of various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) exams 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the UG, PG exams 2025 can check the result on the official website- dibru.ac.in.
Dibrugarh University Result 2025 announced for UG, PG exams
- Result of Physical Education (B.Ped) 1st/3rd Semester Examinations held in December, 2025
- Result of ITEP 1st Semester Examination
- Result of B. Sc. 5th Semester (FYUGP)
- Results of 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) B.A.-B.Ed, B.A.-B.Ed (Middle) & B.Sc.-B.Ed 3rd Semester
- Results of B.Com. 1st/5th Semester (FYUGP) Examinations held in November, 2025
- Result of M.A. 3rd Semester (Regular/Backlog) Examinations held in August-September, 2025 (Under C.D.O.E., D.U.)
The candidates can follow these steps to check Dibrugarh University UG, PG exam result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF, students need to visit the official website- dibru.ac.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.
How to download Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF
- Visit the official website- dibru.ac.in
- Click on Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.
For details on Dibrugarh University UG, PG exam result 2025, please visit the official website- dibru.ac.in.