Dibrugarh University Result 2025 for UG, PG exams out at dibru.ac.in; how to download scorecard PDF Dibrugarh University Result 2025: Dibrugarh University UG, PG exam result 2025 is available on the official website- dibru.ac.in. Know how to download Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF.

The Dibrugarh University has declared the results of various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) exams 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the UG, PG exams 2025 can check the result on the official website- dibru.ac.in.

Result of Physical Education (B.Ped) 1st/3rd Semester Examinations held in December, 2025

Result of ITEP 1st Semester Examination

Result of B. Sc. 5th Semester (FYUGP)

Results of 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) B.A.-B.Ed, B.A.-B.Ed (Middle) & B.Sc.-B.Ed 3rd Semester

Results of B.Com. 1st/5th Semester (FYUGP) Examinations held in November, 2025

Result of M.A. 3rd Semester (Regular/Backlog) Examinations held in August-September, 2025 (Under C.D.O.E., D.U.)

The candidates can follow these steps to check Dibrugarh University UG, PG exam result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard 2025 PDF, students need to visit the official website- dibru.ac.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF

Visit the official website- dibru.ac.in

Click on Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Dibrugarh University UG, PG scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

For details on Dibrugarh University UG, PG exam result 2025, please visit the official website- dibru.ac.in.