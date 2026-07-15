DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in soon; know how to download scorecard PDF

Thiruvananthapuram:

The DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be out today, July 15. The students who had appeared for DHSE Kerala Plus One exam 2026 can check the result on the official websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. DHSE Kerala Plus One exam was held from March 5 to 27 across various examination centres.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

DHSE Kerala Plus One marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save DHSE Kerala One marksheet PDF and take a print out.

DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download DHSE Kerala One scorecard via Saphalam app

Download Saphalam app from Google play store

Click on DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in On the homepage, look for the option for DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF link Click on this option Enter the required details and submit DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard will be available for download Save DHSE Kerala Plus One scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on Kerala Plus One result 2026, please visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

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