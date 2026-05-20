[dge.tn.gov.in] TN SSLC marks memo link: Check login credentials to download Tamil Nadu 10th scorecard

Chennai:

The TN, Tamil Nadu SSLC, Class 10 marks memo links are - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. The TN SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. The students can follow these steps to check and download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo PDF on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo PDF on the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, students need to visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf link. Enter login credentials - registration number, date of birth. TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen, save TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf and take a print out.

How to download TN SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf link

Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf via Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore

Click on TN SSLC scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TN 10th marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save TN 10th marks memo PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf via App: Steps to download

Download TN Board Result 2026 app from Google Play store

Click on TN 10th scorecard pdf link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TN SSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save TN SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf at indiaresults.com

Click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf at indiaresults.com Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen Save TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on TN SSLC, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.