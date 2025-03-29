Delhi School Result 2025: DoE announces classes 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11 results, how to download Delhi School Results 2025 have been announced for classes 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11 for science, arts, and commerce stream. Students can download their results by visiting the official website, edudel.nic.in.

Delhi School Results 2025: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has announced the results for classes 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11 for science, arts, and commerce stream. Students who appeared for the exams can download their scorecards from the official website, edudel.nic.in.

To download DOE Delhi School Results 2025, the students are required to use their login details such as student ID, class, section and date of birth on the login. They will also be able to choose their stream from the drop-down menu.

The department has recently announced the results for classes 3, 4, and 5 on its official website. It should be noted that students can report to the exam authority in case of any discrepancies in the results by sending an email through their registered email id.

How to download DoE Delhi School Results 2025?

Go to edudel.nic.in, the DoE's official website.

Click on the notification link that reads "Class 6, Class 7, Class 8, Class 9, or Class 11 Result 2025".

It will redirect you to the new page.

Enter your credentials and all necessary information.

DoE Delhi School Results 2025 will show on the screen after you select your class.

After reviewing the outcome, students can also take a printout of their results.

Students can visit the DoE's official website for more latest updates.

Download DoE Delhi School Results 2025 for 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11