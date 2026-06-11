CUSAT CAT result 2026 OUT at admissions.cusat.ac.in; know how to download rank list PDF

New Delhi:

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) result 2026. The candidates can check and download CUSAT CAT result and rank list PDF on the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in. Over a lakh candidates appeared for CUSAT CAT held between May 9 and 11, 2026.

The candidates who had appeared for CUSAT CAT can follow these steps to download CUSAT CAT rank list PDF on the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in. To download CUSAT CAT rank list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in and click on CUSAT CAT rank list PDF link. CUSAT CAT rank list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CUSAT CAT rank list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in

Click on CUSAT CAT rank list PDF link

CUSAT CAT rank list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CUSAT CAT rank list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CUSAT CAT rank list PDF will contain candidate's name, registration number, category, rank obtained.

How to download CUSAT CAT merit list PDF

The candidates can check and download CUSAT CAT topper list PDF on the official portal - admissions.cusat.ac.in. To download CUSAT CAT topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in and click on CUSAT CAT topper list PDF link. CUSAT CAT merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CUSAT CAT topper list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - admissions.cusat.ac.in

Click on CUSAT CAT topper list PDF link

CUSAT CAT topper list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CUSAT CAT merit list PDF and take a print out.

CUSAT CAT examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by the Cochin University and its affiliated colleges. Candidates can get admission to different engineering, science streams including courses like BTech, MTech, MSc, MA, LLB, and PhD.

For details on CUSAT CAT result 2026, please visit the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in.

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