CUET UG Result 2022 to be declared today | Details

CUET UG Result 2022 is set to be declared today (September 15). According to the reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) result in online mode.

Nearly 14 Lakh candidates, who had appeared for the CUET UG exam should note that the CUET UG Result 2022 will be released on the official website.

Along with the CUET UG Result 2022, candidates will also be able to access their CUET UG scorecard in online mode.

CUET UG Result 2022: Date and Time

Students should note that the exact time for the release of CUET UG Result 2022 has yet not been confirmed. However, media reports and sources close to the NTA have revealed the CUET UG Result 2022 is expected to be released later today.

The date for the release of CUET UG Result 2022 was confirmed by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

CUET UG Result 2022: List of websites to check

Candidates can visit any one of the below-mentioned websites to check their CUET UG Result 2022

cuet.samarth.ac.in

nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

CUET Result 2022: How to download scorecard

1. Candidates should visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 result link

3. Enter your login credentials – roll number, date of birth

4 Your CUET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen

5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for further reference