CUET UG merit list 2026: Meet the top achievers of CUET; check subject-wise performance

New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)- Undergraduate (UG) result 2026 has been released. One candidate has achieved 100 percentile in four subjects, 22 candidates secured 100 percentile in three subjects, as per NTA. The CUET UG scorecard is available for download on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG merit list 2026

A candidate has achieved a 100 percentile score in four out of five subjects

A total of 22 candidates have scored 100 percentile in three subjects

A total of 180 candidates have scored 100 percentile in two subjects

A total of 3,214 candidates have scored 100 percentile in one subject.

NEET UG result 2026: Top 10 highest score subject-wise

Subjects Score Accountancy / Book Keeping, Psychology, Sanskrit 250 Biology/ Biological Science/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry 249.70 Political Science 249.58 Business Studies 249.57 Economics/ Business Economics 249.54 Geography / Geology 249.45 Chemistry 248.68 English 244.04 Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics 242.40 Physics 241.23

How to download CUET UG scorecard 2026 PDF

The candidates can check and download CUET UG scorecard PDF on the official portal - cuet.nta.nic.in by following these steps -

First, visit the official portal - cuet.nta.nic.in and click on CUET UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number. CUET UG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CUET UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CUET UG scorecard 2026: Steps to download at cuet.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in Click on CUET UG scorecard PDF link Use registration number/ roll number as the required login credentials CUET UG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download Save CUET UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

CUET UG scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

How to download CUET UG final answer key 2026

Earlier, CUET UG final answer key 2026 got released on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Follow these steps to download CUET UG final answer key -

The candidates can check and download CUET UG final answer key PDF on the official portal - cuet.nta.nic.in. To download CUET UG final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in and click on CUET final answer key PDF link. CUET UG final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CUET UG final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on CUET UG final answer key 2026 PDF link

CUET UG final answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save CUET UG final answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CUET UG result 2026, please visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | CUET UG final answer key 2026 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; result soon