CUET PG result 2026 out at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) result 2026 has been declared, the scorecard is available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. CUET PG scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. CUET PG was held from March 6 to 27, 2026.

How to download CUET PG scorecard PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

The candidates can follow these steps to download CUET PG scorecard PDF. To download CUET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CUET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CUET PG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CUET PG scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download CUET PG rankcard 2026 PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Click on CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF link

CUET PG rank card PDF will be available for download

Save CUET PG rank card PDF and take a print out.

CUET PG merit list 2026 PDF: How to download at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

CUET PG merit list is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The candidates can follow these steps to download CUET PG toppers list PDF -

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Click on CUET PG toppers list PDF link

CUET PG merit list PDF will be available for download

Save CUET PG toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CUET PG result 2026: Marking scheme

The marking scheme for CUET PG are -

4 marks for correct response

One mark will be deducted for incorrect response

No marks to be deducted for unattempted/ unanswered questions.

For details on CUET PG result 2026, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Also Read: CUET PG Result 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg Live: CUET PG scorecard links, login credentials