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CUET PG result 2026 out at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg; how to download scorecard PDF

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

CUET PG result 2026: CUET PG scorecard is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. Know how to download CUET PG scorecard PDF.

CUET PG result 2026 out.
CUET PG result 2026 out. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) result 2026 has been declared, the scorecard is available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. CUET PG scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. CUET PG was held from March 6 to 27, 2026.  

How to download CUET PG scorecard PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 

The candidates can follow these steps to download CUET PG scorecard PDF. To download CUET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CUET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
  • Click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • CUET PG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

CUET PG scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details. 

How to download CUET PG rankcard 2026 PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 

  • Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
  • Click on CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF link  
  • CUET PG rank card PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CUET PG rank card PDF and take a print out. 

CUET PG merit list 2026 PDF: How to download at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 

CUET PG merit list is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The candidates can follow these steps to download CUET PG toppers list PDF - 

  • Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
  • Click on CUET PG toppers list PDF link 
  • CUET PG merit list PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CUET PG toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

CUET PG result 2026: Marking scheme 

The marking scheme for CUET PG are

  • 4 marks for correct response 
  • One mark will be deducted for incorrect response 
  • No marks to be deducted for unattempted/ unanswered questions. 

For details on CUET PG result 2026, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Also Read: CUET PG Result 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg Live: CUET PG scorecard links, login credentials

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CUET Common University Entrance Test Exam Result
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