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CUET PG merit list 2026 PDF: How to download at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

CUET PG merit list 2026 PDF: CUET PG merit list is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. Know how to download CUET PG toppers list PDF.

CUET PG merit list 2026 out at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.
CUET PG merit list 2026 out at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2026 merit list PDF is available for download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The candidates can check and download CUET PG toppers list PDF on the official portal -  exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

How to download CUET PG toppers list PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg  

  • Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
  • Click on CUET PG toppers list PDF link 
  • CUET PG merit list PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CUET PG toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CUET PG scorecard PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg  

The candidates can follow these steps to download CUET PG scorecard PDF. To download CUET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg and click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CUET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
  • Click on CUET PG scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • CUET PG scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save CUET PG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.      

How to download CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg   

  1. Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg 
  2. Click on CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF link 
  3. CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF will be available for download 
  4. Save CUET PG rank card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

CUET PG marking scheme 2026 

The marking scheme for CUET PG are - 

4 marks for correct response 

One mark will be deducted for incorrect response 
No marks to be deducted for unattempted/ unanswered questions. 

For details on CUET PG result 2026, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

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CUET Common University Entrance Test Exam Result
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