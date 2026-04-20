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  4. COHSEM Manipur HSE 12th result 2026 OUT at cohsem.nic.in; Takhellambam Kalpana Devi is the topper

COHSEM Manipur HSE 12th result 2026 OUT at cohsem.nic.in; Takhellambam Kalpana Devi is the topper

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

COHSEM Manipur HSE 12th result 2026 link at cohsem.nic.in: The students can check and download Manipur HSE 12th scorecard PDF on the official website - cohsem.nic.in.

Download COHSEM Manipur HSE scorecard PDF at cohsem.nic.in.
Download COHSEM Manipur HSE scorecard PDF at cohsem.nic.in. Image Source : cohsem.nic.in
Imphal:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has declared the Manipur HSE result for Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce stream. The students can check and download Manipur HSE 12th scorecard PDF on the official website - cohsem.nic.in. The Manipur HSE, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - roll number, date of birth. The Manipur HSE 12th exam was held between February 17 and March 20, 2026. 

JEE Main 2026 stream-wise toppers 

Science 

Rank 1 - Takhellambam Kalpana Devi, Yohen Longjam

Rank 2 - Pebam Taibangnganba Mangang  

Rank 3 - Keithellakpam Wynona Devi  

Rank 4 - Sidartha Laishram  

Arts 

Rank 1 - Sarangthem Ayingbi Chanu 

Rank 2 - Pushpa Kakchingtabam  

Rank 3 - Cheshabam Nurmiya  

Rank 4 - Salam Robinson Singh 

Commerce 

Rank 1 - Thoihenba Thongam  

Rank 2 - Haorongbam Keniya Chanu  

Rank 3 - Athokpam Deny  

Rank 4 - Salam Sanayai Devi. 

How to download COHSEM HSE 12th scorecard PDF at cohsem.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to check and download COHSEM HSE, 12th scorecard PDF at cohsem.nic.in. To download COHSEM, HSE 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - cohsem.nic.in and click on COHSEM HSE 12th scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number, date of birth. COHSEM HSE Arts, Science, Commerce scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save COHSEM HSE scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - cohsem.nic.in 
  • Click on COHSEM HSE 12th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • COHSEM HSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save COHSEM HSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

COHSEM HSE 12th scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details. 

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Manipur Class 12 Results
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