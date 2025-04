CISCE to announce class 10 and 12 results tomorrow, confirms Chief Executive | Check details CISCE will declare the ICSE and ISC board exam results on April 30, with access via the official website, SMS, and DigiLocker.

New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board examinations on April 30, Chief Executive Joseph Emmanuel confirmed on Monday.

Students who appeared for the exams can access their results on the official CISCE website — cisce.org — as well as through SMS and the DigiLocker platform. The results are expected to be released during the day time, although an exact time has not yet been specified by the board.