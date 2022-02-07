CISCE Semester 1 Result declared: Here's how to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CISCE Semester 1 Result 2021-22 declared

CISCE Semester 1 Result: The ICSE, ISC Semester 1 results 2021 has been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today. Students who had appeared for the exam should note that the CISCE Semester 1 Result has been declared on the official website, for which login credentials will be required.

Students should also note that the ICSE, ISC Semester 1 results 2021 is also available on the Careers portal of the Council and on the website of the council. Students can also access their results through SMS.

Websites to check CISCE Semester 1 Result

Students can check for CISCE Semester 1 Result on the below-mentioned websites

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

How to check CISCE Semester 1 Result

Students should follow the below-mentioned steps to check ICSE, ISC Semester 1 results 2021

1. Visit the official website cisce.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Results 2021-22 Semester 1'

3. Select ICSE/ISC for Class 10 and Class 12, respectively, as relevant

4. Login to the portal using your credentials

5. Your CISCE Semester 1 Result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a printout of the same for future relevance

How to check CISCE Semester 1 Result via SMS

1. On the messaging app, type ICSE/ISC followed by 7 digit unique ID eg: ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) / ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

2. Send the text message to 09248082883

3. You will receive the CISCE Semester 1 Result on your phone

