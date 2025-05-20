CHSE Odisha Board Result 2025 to be announced on this date, check latest updates CHSE Odisha Board Result 2025 will be announced soon. Students who appeared in the class 12th board exam can download their marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details.

New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is set to announce the class 12 board exam results within two days, as confirmed by Education Minister Nityananda Gond. The results for the streams of science, commerce, and the arts will be revealed at the same time. The minister made the statement at the BJP state office in Bhubaneswar during a press conference.

Following minister's remark, it is expected that board will release an official notice, confirming the exact date and time of releasing CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025 date and time, along with the list of websites, where results can be checked.

Once CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025 are out, students can download their results by following easy steps given below.

How to download CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025?

Visit the official website of CHSE - chseodisha.nic.in.

Navigate the CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025 link.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025 and save it for future reference.

The exams for all three streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts- were conducted between February 18 and 27. Results for these streams will be released simultaneously.