CHSE Odisha Board Result 2025 to be announced on this date, check latest updates

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is set to announce the class 12 board exam results within two days, as confirmed by Education Minister Nityananda Gond. The results for the streams of science, commerce, and the arts will be revealed at the same time. The minister made the statement at the BJP state office in Bhubaneswar during a press conference.
Following minister's remark, it is expected that board will release an official notice, confirming the exact date and time of releasing CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025 date and time, along with the list of websites, where results can be checked.
Once CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025 are out, students can download their results by following easy steps given below.
How to download CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025?
- Visit the official website of CHSE - chseodisha.nic.in.
- Navigate the CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025 link.
- It will redirect you to the login page.
- Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.
- CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025 will appear on screen.
- Download CHSE Odisha Bord Result 2025 and save it for future reference.
In 2024, the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board 2025 exam results were announced on May 26. The overall pass percentage for the science stream was recorded at 86.93 per cent, followed by commerce at 82.27 per cent, and arts at 80.95 per cent. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website of CHSE for latest updates.