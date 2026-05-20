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  4. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 out at chseodisha.nic.in; check pass percentage

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 out at chseodisha.nic.in; check pass percentage

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Declared: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 has been declared. The students can check and download Orissa Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Orissa plus two result 2026 declared.
Orissa plus two result 2026 declared. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Bhubaneswar:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has declared the plus two, Class 12 result 2026. The students can check and download CHSE Odisha plus two scorecard PDF on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. Over 4 lakh students appeared for CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam held from February 18 to March 25, 2026.  

The students can download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

Visit the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in 

Click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF link 
Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, details.   

How to download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard via Digilocker 

  • Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore 
  • Login with your required credentials 
  • Now, click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF link 
  • CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to check CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 via SMS 

To get CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 via SMS, students need to send their roll number to 56263. 

How to download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com 

Click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard at indiaresults.com 
Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth 
CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
Save CHSE Odisha 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

For details on CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026, please visit the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

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Odisha 12th Results Exam Result
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