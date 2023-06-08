CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 ANNOUNCED for Arts, Vocational stream on chseodisha.nic.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has delcared 12th Arts result 2023 today, June 8, 2023 after 4 PM. All those who were eagerly waiting for the CHSE Odisha 12th exam 2023 can download their results from the official website of CHSE - orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Council of Higher Secondary Education conducted the class 12th arts exam between March 2 and April 4 from 8 am to 10 am in an offline mode. According to the results, the overall pass percentage of the arts stream is recorded at 78.88 percent. This time, boys have outshined girls by scoring 33.84 percent and that of girls is 33.63 percent. This year, a total of 233853 students registered for the class 12th exam out of which 230545 students appeared and 181869 passed the exams.

In the Vocational Studies result, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 67.48 percent. A total of 5,862 students had registered for this exam out of which 5,720 appeared and 3,860 students cleared the Class 12 vocational exams.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha - orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put credentials and click on the submit button CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 will display on the screen Download CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Direct Download link