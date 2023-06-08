Thursday, June 08, 2023
     
  CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 to be out today, check time, websites, and latest updates

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 will be declared today, June 8, 2023 at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. check time, websites, and latest updates.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2023 11:22 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha +2 arts result to be out @4 PM

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023, chse 12th result 2023 link: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is all set to announce the Class 12 Arts stream result today, June 8, 2023 at 4 PM. Students who appeared in the Class 12 Arts exam will be able to download their results through the official website of orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in, once it is released. 

CHSE Odisha 12th arts exams were conducted between March 2 to April 5, 2023 across the state. The candidates will be able to download CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below. 

The board has already released the Science and Commerce stream exam on May 31st, 2023. The overall pass percentage for CHSE Odisha plus two commerce stream was recorded at 81.12 percent where as the pass percentage for CHSE 12th Science was 89.93%.  Around 3.5 lakh students appeared in the plus two exams this year. The Class 12 evaluation of the answer sheets was commenced on April 10, 2023. 

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha - orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023'
  3. It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials and click on the submit button
  4. CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 will appear on the screen
  5. Download CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 and save it for future reference

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 direct download link - to be activated soon

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023: Websites to check 

orissaresults.nic.in

chseodisha.nic.in
indiaresults.com

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023: Details mention on scorecards

Student’s name
Roll number
Father’s name
Mother’s name
Date of birth
School name
Subject names
Subject-wise marks obtained
Total marks obtained
Qualifying status
Remarks

