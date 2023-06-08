CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 to be out today, check time, websites, and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha +2 arts result to be out @4 PM

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023, chse 12th result 2023 link: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is all set to announce the Class 12 Arts stream result today, June 8, 2023 at 4 PM. Students who appeared in the Class 12 Arts exam will be able to download their results through the official website of orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in, once it is released.

CHSE Odisha 12th arts exams were conducted between March 2 to April 5, 2023 across the state. The candidates will be able to download CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

The board has already released the Science and Commerce stream exam on May 31st, 2023. The overall pass percentage for CHSE Odisha plus two commerce stream was recorded at 81.12 percent where as the pass percentage for CHSE 12th Science was 89.93%. Around 3.5 lakh students appeared in the plus two exams this year. The Class 12 evaluation of the answer sheets was commenced on April 10, 2023.

ALSO READ | BHU UG Admission 2023-24 Registration begins for UG courses; Direct link

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha - orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials and click on the submit button CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 will appear on the screen Download CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 and save it for future reference

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023 direct download link - to be activated soon

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023: Websites to check

orissaresults.nic.in

chseodisha.nic.in

indiaresults.com

CHSE Odisha 12th arts result 2023: Details mention on scorecards

Student’s name

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

School name

Subject names

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status

Remarks

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip released for June 9-11 exams; Download at cuet.nta.nic.in