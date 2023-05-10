CGBSE Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th result today at cgbse.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 today

CGBSE Results 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to declare the Class 10th and Class 12th results for 2022-23 academic session today, May 10. As per the reports, the CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 will be announced at 12 noon by the state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam through a press conference.

The students who took the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board exams 2023 can check and download their marksheet from the official website-- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, once the result is published. Students will have to enter their roll number to access the CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2023. The CGBSE 10th Class exams were held from March 2 to March 24, 2023, while the Class 12th board exams were held from January 10 to January 31, 2023.

How to Check CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023

Students can check the Chhattisgarh Class 10th and 12th results by following the step-by guide provided below.

Visit the official website of CGBSE websites — cgbse.nic.in. Click on the 'CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023' link on the homepage. Now enter your roll number in the given space and click on view result tab. The CGBSE Result 2023 for Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen. Download Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference.

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Result 2023: Check actual date, time on cbse.gov.in; BE AWARE of fake news

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Result 2023: How to download Class 10th, 12th marksheet, certificates on DigiLocker, UMANG App

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Last Year Highlight

Last year, a total of 2,87,485 students appeared in CGBSE Class 12 exams of which 79.30 percent students cleared the exam. While in Chhattisgarh Class 10th Board exams a total of 74.23 percent students cleared the exam out of 3,63,301 total students who appeared in the CGBSE 10th board exams.