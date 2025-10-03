CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Main two/ opportunity exam revaluation results 2025 out at cgbse.nic.in CGBSE 10th, 12th revaluation result 2025: GBSE 10th and 12th Main two revaluation results once released, will be available on the official website- cgbse.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the results for Class 10 and 12 Main two revaluation exams 2025. CGBSE 10th and 12th Main two revaluation results once released, will be available on the official website- cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE Higher Secondary, High School 2nd Main/ opportunity exam re-calculation, revaluation scorecard PDF download login credentials are- roll number.

The candidates can follow these steps to download CGBSE 10th and 12th Main two/ opportunity exam revaluation scorecard PDF. To download CGBSE 10th and 12th Main two/ opportunity exam revaluation scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- cgbse.nic.in. Click on CGBSE 10th, 12th Main two/ opportunity exam revaluation scorecard PDF link. Enter login credential- roll number. CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Main two/ opportunity exam revaluation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Main two/ opportunity exam revaluation scorecard will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

For details on CGBSE 10th, 12th Main two/ opportunity exam revaluation result 2025, please visit the official website- cgbse.nic.in.