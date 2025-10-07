CFA result 2025 soon at cfainstitute.org; How to download scorecard PDF CFA result 2025: All those who appeared for the CFA level one exam can check their results on the official website- cfainstitute.org and download the scorecard PDF. CFA level one exam held between August 20 and 25.

New Delhi:

CFA result 2025: The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute will soon announce the CFA level one exam result 2025. All those who appeared for the CFA level one exam can check their results on the official website- cfainstitute.org and download the scorecard PDF. CFA level one exam held between August 20 and 25, 2025.

CFA Results: How to download scorecards online?

Candidates will be able to check and download their results by following the mentioned steps:-

Visit the official website - cfainstitute.org

Click on 'Program' below the result section, on the homepage

A new page will appear. Enter the login details like email ID and password

Then, click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Save and download it for future reference.

CFA Level I and II results: How to understand the CFA score

In the case of results, the CFA institute is very selective. The candidates receive the scores through email, which mentions whether the candidate has passed the exams or failed them.

Minimum Passing Score (MSP)The CFA Institute's Board of Governors set the minimum passing score after every exam, for each level. This approach is applied to ensure fairness to the candidates. In the result, there will be a thin grey line, representing the Minimum Passing Score (MPS). If the grey line is thicker and above the MPS line, then it means that the candidate passed the exam, and if it is below the MSP line then it will indicate that the candidate has failed.

Confidence interval

There will also be a light blue box around the score which represents a 90 percent confidence interval and the candidates having good scores will have the confidence interval box above the MPS, while it will be below the MPS for candidates having poor scores. The score line and MPS will overlap the MPS when the candidate has an average score.

90th percentile

The purple dashed line will represent the 90th percentile score i.e. the top 10 percent of scores.

10th percentile

The black dotted line will represent the 10th percentile score i.e. the bottom 10 percent of scores.

For details on CFA exam result 2025, please visit the official website- cfainstitute.org.