CBSE CTET result date 2026: When will CTET result be out at ctet.nic.in? Download scorecard link

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December exam result 2026 will be out soon on the official website- ctet.nic.in. CTET result once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website - ctet.nic.in. CTET was earlier held on February 7 and 8, 2026.

CTET answer key objection window was earlier closed on March 15, CBSE will now review the challenges made on the CTET answer key and release the final answer key and result. The candidates can check CTET result on the official website- ctet.nic.in and download scorecard PDF.

To download CTET scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CTET scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CTET scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download CTET scorecard 2026

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE CTET scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE CTET scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CTET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

CTET final answer key date 2026

Along with CTET result 2026, the final answer key will be released on the official website - ctet.nic.in today. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CTET final answer key 2026. To download CTET final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET final answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET final answer key pdf link

CTET final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE CTET final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE CTET result 2026, please visit the official website - ctet.nic.in.