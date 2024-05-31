CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary registration starts at cbse.gov.in | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary registration starts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for classes 10th, and 12th supplementary exams. The board instructed schools to submit the list of candidates (LOC). Only those whose names are submitted online are eligible to apply for the supplementary exam 2024. The list of candidates will have to be submitted by the schools on the official website of CBSE, through the 'Pariksha Sangam' link. The school will have to submit the list of candidates to the board so that students can appear for the supplementary examinations. The facility to submit the registrations will remain open till June 15. After that, the students will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 2,000/- along with the application fee. This facility will remain available till June 17.

Along with the registration schedule, the board has released the class 10 and 12 supplementary exam dates. As per the notice, the supplementary exam for Class 10 will commence from July 15, and for Class 12, the exam is scheduled for only July 15. The detailed schedule of the supplementary examination will be updated on the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in. Additionally, the board will release the dates to download the admit card separately. In case of any discrepancy in admit cards, the schools will have to contact the concerned regional office of the board. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for updates.

Opportunity to improve marks

It should be noted that students who are declared to pass in class 10 can improve their performance in two subjects while in class 12, it is just one subject. There will be a maximum of three chances will be given to a student to pass an examination if placed in the compartment category in the examination.

For Class 12, there are 80 subjects for which students can apply for supplementary exams, and for Class 10, there are 32 subjects for which students can apply.

Students seeking improvement in two subjects - for class 10 and one subject - for class 12 can register themselves for the supplementary exams. The students who failed in the previous attempts will be given a final attempt and they will be considered private candidates.

How to apply?

1. Visit the official website cbse.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the registration link.

3. Then, select the link for Class 10/Class 12 supply or improvement.

4. Fill in the details required and click submit.

5. Then, download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Fee payment structure: